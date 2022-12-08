Transport Department facing loss due to hike in diesel price, says Minister

December 08, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Namakkal

With hike in diesel price, Transport Department is facing a huge loss, said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar here on Wednesday.

The Minister participated in a function organised by the State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu. The lorry owners explained to the Minister the problems they were facing. The Minister said the demands of lorry owners would be taken to the Chief Minister.

He said transport was a profitable business earlier. But, due to abnormal hike in diesel price by the Union government, bus and lorry transport sector was facing various problems. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was incurring significant loss as a result of the diesel price hike, he said.

Later Mr. Sivasankar told reporters that as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement, the government issued an order sanctioning ₹420 crore to buy 1,000 new buses, and soon these buses would be available for public use. Considering the welfare of the public, bus ticket fares were not hiked in the State. A tender was floated to procure 100 electric buses.

Minibus owners met the Chief Minister and explained the issues they faced. The government was discussing their demands with the officials, the Minister said.