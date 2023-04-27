Transport department continues random checks to find out levy of excess fare in buses between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore

April 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Transport Department carried out random checks in buses plying between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore for the second day on Thursday, to check levy of additional charges on passengers.

Four buses were charged for levying an additional fare of ₹2 above the fixed rate of ₹23. On Wednesday, seven buses of State Transport Corporation and two private buses were found to have levied excess fare.

The checks are being conducted even as consumer forums have been demanding compliance of the transport operators with the district administrative’s directive that Sai Baba Colony Bus Stand was a new stage. The directive entails reduction in the fare to ₹20, for the passengers travelling between the new bus stand and Mettupalayam.

Last month, the State Transport Appellate Tribunal (STAT), Chennai, had upheld Coimbatore district administration’s order on fixing of fare for Mettupalayam buses, based on the stage at the bus terminus near Sai Baba Temple. The order to this effect was passed during 2010 by the Road Transport Authority based on a discussion with all stake holders.

On their part, the private bus operators had approached the High Court, and obtained an order for utilising the Gandhipuram Bus Stand as well.

“Though the district administration had invoked Rule 246 of Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, during 2015, under which a new stage could be created if the distance exceeds four km between two stages, the operators continue to levy higher fares due to the apparent laxity in enforcement by the Transport Department,” K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said.

The new bus stand at Sai Baba Colony was constructed with the specific purpose of functioning as a terminus for Mettupalayam buses, he pointed out.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause and Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation have been at the forefront of the campaign espousing the cause of the passengers boarding and alighting at Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, and other stoppages en route the new bus stand and Mettupalayam.

The onus was on the Road Transport Authority to ensure implementation of its directive, plugging gaps in implementation, Mr. Kathirmathiyon emphasised.

A senior official of the Transport Department said the fares levied by the buses were being monitored. “The random checks will continue till all the bus operators fall in line,” the official said, adding that the checks were being conducted simultaneously in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.