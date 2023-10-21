Transport Department authorities in Coimbatore seize 22 omni buses for violating permit norms

October 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Transport Department authorities in Coimbatore district, in an operation spanning three days ending Saturday, seized 22 omni buses reportedly for violation of permit norms.

The buses belong to operators who had violated the contract carriage permit norms, and for charging excess fare by indulging in surge-pricing, according to official sources.

The buses that had been granted permits for tourism purpose were said to have been utilised for operations reserved for vehicles for which stage carriage permit had been sanctioned, sources said.

The buses will be released after payment of fines. Till Saturday night, no bus was released, sources added.

Under the instructions of Joint Transport Commissioner, Coimbatore, S.K.M. Sivakumaran, six teams conducted simulatanous checks at vantage points in the city, as also in Pollachi and Udumalpet towns, for the operation. Manpower from The Nilgiris and Tiruppur district were also deployed for the operation. The teams had conducted the checks in two spells: 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. till midnight.

The Transport Department has also put up flex boards at the Omni bus stand and at other places where the omni buses are stationed for boarding of passengers for receiving complaints through Whatsapp: 9384808304, about excess-fare levy by operators during the puja holidays.

The complainants have been instructed to furnish their names, contact number, fare details, photograph of the ticket, date of travel, destination, and vehicle number, for redressal of their grievances.

