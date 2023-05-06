Transpersons seek 2% horizontal reservation in govt. jobs

May 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The push for the 2% horizontal reservation for transpersons in the jobs in government sector and educational institutions will be among the demands in this year’s Pride March in June, said members of the Kovai Vanavil Kootamaipu, an NGO for the LGBTQIA+ community, at a press meet here on Saturday.

Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender rights activist, said, “The earlier AIADMK government classified transpersons under the Most Backward Class category for reservation. Yet, since the community is not given priority, the reservation is out of reach for many transpersons. So, we are requesting 2% horizontal reservation [as given for women and specially abled].”

The NGO sought to rename the State’s ‘Thirunangaigal Nala Vaariyam’ to ‘Thirunar Nala Vaariyam’.

They urged the government for a more diverse panel of consultants in the State Planning Commission, police support to combat blackmail and extortion targeting men identifying as gay or bisexual, inclusive prevention of sexual harassment at the Workplace Act panels in the private sector and awareness initiatives on gender transition procedures.