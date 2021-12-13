Transman, wife seek police protection in Tiruppur

A transman and his wife from Tiruppur recently sought police protection after their parents allegedly opposed their marriage.

Police sources told The Hindu on Monday that the two persons, aged around 21, visited Tiruppur South police station on December 11. The two were employed in a private garment company in the city and were in a relationship. The transman recently underwent a female-to-male gender reassignment surgery at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, following which the two got married. Fearing backlash from their parents, they visited the police station seeking protection, the police said.

Inspector of Tiruppur South police station Pitchaiah summoned the parents of the couple and advised them. He also received a statement from them in the presence of lawyers from the District Legal Services Authority.

No case was registered in this regard and police protection was not provided as there were no threats, according to the sources.