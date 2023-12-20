GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transman murdered near Coimbatore, assailant held after 11 months

December 20, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 46-year-old man for murdering a 20-year-old transman, who had gone missing from Sulthanpet in Coimbatore district in January this year.

Radhakrishnan (44), who hails from Kovilpalayam near Annur, was arrested on charges of murdering Kavi alias Kaveri, a native of Theni, who had been working in a spinning mill near Sulthanpet. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Kavi, who had been residing with another transman and a young girl in a rented house near Sulthanpet, went missing on January 2. The Sulthanpet police registered a case on January 8 after Kavi’s friend Vydehi lodged a complaint following her missing.

Subsequently, the police found out that Radhakrishnan’s brother P. Chandrasekar (46) had abducted Kavi. The siblings had been working as cooks at the spinning mill. During interrogation, he claimed that his brother Radhakrishnan murdered Kavi. The police arrested Chandrasekar on January 31 and he was remanded in judicial custody.

The police have been on the look out for Radhakrishnan and they arrested him on Tuesday. He told the police that his brother Chandrasekar wanted to get close to Vydehi, which Kavi opposed.

The siblings plotted a plan to eliminate Kavi and took him to Pachapalayam where he was murdered. Later, they burnt the body and abandoned it at Gudimangalam in Tiruppur district.

The Gudimangalam police had registered a separate case after a person’s charred body was found near a well on February 1.

