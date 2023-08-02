HamberMenu
Translocated wild elephant returns to human habitations in Erode district

The crop-raiding tusker was captured and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division on July 24

August 02, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
The wild elephant spotted near Bhavanisagar dam in Erode on Tuesday.

The wild elephant spotted near Bhavanisagar dam in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 40-year-old male elephant that was captured in Kadambur Hills, translocated and released into forest area in Bhavanisagar, returned to human habitations near Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district on Tuesday evening. 

The crop-raiding tusker was captured and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division on July 24. However, after seven days, the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered the park, located in front of the dam. The elephant moved out of the park and attempted to open the shutter of a shop located outside the dam. As it could not open the shutter, it moved on the Bhavanisagar – Bannari Road triggering panic among the road users. However, it did not disturb the people and moved along the water spread area and entered the Vilamundi Forest Range. 

Forest Department officials confirmed that it was the same elephant that was captured at Kadambur. They said the tusker was found at Kodaipalayam beat in the reserve forest area on Wednesday and a team was monitoring its movement.

