Coimbatore

Transgenders get identity cards

A transgender being vaccinated at a special camp in Coimbatore on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Twenty transgenders got COVID-19 vaccination and 220 got identity cards at a function held at the Collectorate on Monday.

A release from the district administration said Collector G.S. Sameeran highlighted the steps the State government had taken through the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of the members of the third gender.

The government gave ‘Thirunangai or Thirunambi’ card to the members of the community and monthly pension to the members who were over 40 years of age.

In Coimbatore, of the 746 transgenders, 462 had obtained the identity cards and 220 received it on Monday. Likewise, the district administration gave ₹ 2,000 each as COVID-19 relief to 232 members who did not have ration cards and ₹ 2,000 each through fair price shops to 340 persons who had ration cards.

As for vaccination for the transgender community, 400 persons had received their jabs and 20 took it on Monday, the release added.


