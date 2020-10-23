Transgender’s body salted to delay decomposing, say police

COIMBATORE

23 October 2020 00:17 IST

Police teams investigating the murder of transgender entrepreneur M. Sangeetha suspect that her body was sprinkled with crystal salt, after being stuffed in a plastic barrel, in an attempt to delay decomposing and foul smell.

Several packets of salt was found sprinkled on the body when it was taken out of the drum by the police at her residence on N.S.R. Road in Saibaba Colony on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said this was the first murder case he came across in Coimbatore wherein the dead body was found salted. “The salt could have been used to delay the decomposing”, he said.

According to the police, several packets of salt could have been available at Sangeetha’s residence as she was into catering business. She also headed the operation of an eatery named Covai Trans Kitchen on East Venketaswamy Road at R.S. Puram, which was fully run by transgenders.

The suspects being questioned included those who worked with her.