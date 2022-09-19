Transgenders assaulted by two unidentified men near Sulur

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for two persons who assaulted two transgenders near Sulur in the district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened when the transgenders — Yamuna (24) and Shailaja (22) — natives of Pallapalayam near Sulur, were standing on the Chinthamanipudur bypass road on Sunday night.

Two unidentified persons approached them and started quarrelling. They assaulted the two with weapons and managed to escape before the passersby came to their rescue.

Yamuna and Shailaja suffered severe injuries in the assault. They were sent to a private hospital for treatment. The Sulur police have registered a case.