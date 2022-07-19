Coimbatore

Transgender person arrested for robbery in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 19, 2022 18:06 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 18:06 IST

The Peelamedu police arrested a transgender person on charges of robbing a man of ₹ 8,000 here recently. S. Ilavanji, a resident of Sakthi Nagar near Kavundampalayam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by J. Maria Pradeep of GRG Nagar on VIP Road.

In the complaint, Mr. Pradeep stated that the accused robbed him of his money when he was waiting in his car, along with wife, in front of a school near Codissia Trade Fair Complex around 12.45 p.m. on July 16.

The accused approached the couple to seek alms and Mr. Pradeep gave ₹10. The transgender person asked him for a ₹1 coin on the pretext of blessing it and placing the same in Pradeep’s wallet. The accused diverted the attention of the complainant and took away ₹8,000 from the wallet and escaped on a two-wheeler.

A police team headed by inspector M. Amutha nabbed the accused.

