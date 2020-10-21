Transgender entrepreneur found murdered in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

Police Commissioner forms three special teams to crack the case

M. Sangeetha (59), a transgender entrepreneur and head of one of the transgenders’ associations in Coimbatore district, was found murdered at her residence on N.S.R. Road in Saibaba Colony here on Wednesday.

Police found her body in a plastic drum that was used to store water, after they were informed of foul smell emanating from the house.

Police said the body bore two stab injuries and a cut on the left side of the neck. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after inquest.

Transgenders associated with Sangeetha told the police that they last heard from her on Sunday, after which her phone was not reachable.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran formed three special teams to investigate the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said no one had gone to the rented house where Sangeetha stayed on Monday and Tuesday. The motive for murder was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The special teams questioned several persons, including transgenders who worked at Covai Trans Kitchen, a biriyani joint started last month under the leadership of Sangeetha on East Venketaswamy Road at R.S. Puram.

Before starting the venture, Sangeetha was undertaking catering work. She was also into welfare activities for the transgender community in Coimbatore city.