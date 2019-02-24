Transfusion at CMCH did not cause HIV infection in child: Health Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Saturday that the two-year-old daughter of a Tiruchi couple did not turn HIV-positive due to any transfusion at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The girl’s father had alleged recently that transfusion of a blood component at the hospital had infected the child with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

The Minister, however, did not say whether the Government had made any effort to trace the source of the infection.

“CMCH Dean has given a clear explanation on the allegations. The infection was not because of the transfusion at CMCH. The donor's blood was checked (after donation). The donor was screened again following the allegations and the result was negative,” said Dr. Vijayabaskar at CMCH on Saturday.

According to the Minister, the child, which has a heart disorder called atrial septal defect, was treated at various hospitals. “So, they (parents) have to cooperate in finding the reason,” he said. Replying to an allegation that the child was denied treatment at CMCH, Dr. Vijayabaskar said that Government would provide advanced treatment to her.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani and Dr. Vijayabaskar inaugurated a biplane catheterisation laboratory (equipped with two x-ray imaging generators) for the Department of Neurology at the CMCH.

The cathlab, costing ₹6.5 crore, can perform digital subtraction angiography, a technique to visualise blood vessels, and procedures such as clipping of arteries and coiling for aneurysm.

“A similar facility was recently inaugurated at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. Now, vascular surgeries can be done at CMCH. The hospital has so far performed 1,700 angiograms, more than 450 stenting procedures and 83 open heart surgeries. The Department of Orthopaedics has been elevated to the standards of Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology,” said Dr. Vijayabaskar.

Mr. Velumani said the new cath lab would enable the hospital to treat cases of stroke effectively, a procedure that cost between ₹ 7 to ₹8 lakh in the private sector.

The Ministers also opened the District Early Intervention Centre, to detect illness among children in the early stages.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan said the high-end machine could be used for neuro surgeries, vascular surgeries, radiology and cardiology procedures. Already the Department of Cardiology had a single plane cathlab.

The Ministers also inaugurated a 16-slice CT (computed tomography) scan machine and a modular kitchen at the ESI Medical College Hospital later in the day.