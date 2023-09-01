ADVERTISEMENT

Transforming India Conclave-2023 begins in Coimbatore

September 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh (fourth left), General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command of the Indian Army, felicitating a teacher at the inauguration of ‘Transforming India Conclave - 2023’ at SSVM World School in Coimbatore on Friday. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (third left) and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk (fourth right) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The second edition of the ‘Transforming India Conclave - 2023’ organised by SSVM Institutions started in Coimbatore on Friday. Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command of the Indian Army; Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore District Collector; and Sonam Wangchuk, engineer-turned-innovator and education reformist, inaugurated the three-day event at SSVM World School at Pattanam in the city.

Lt Gen. Singh said India was now at the cusp of transformation and it had become the fourth country in the world to have successfully put a lander on the moon. “Now, it has set its eye on the sun. For furthering the transformation of the country, the first and foremost thing is that we individuals should transform,” he said.

Mr. Pati said India had been shining in the service sector and with technological advancements it could export services across the world. “Our democracy and demography, with the highest youngest population in the world, are on our side”, he said.

Mr. Wangchuck said in his keynote address that safeguarding Nature would provide the solution to mitigate the adverse impact of global warming and climate change. “Curiosity, empathy and initiative are the three pillars of education which will aid personal and societal progress”, he said.

Manimekalai Mohan, founder of SSVM Institutions, said the conclave was not just an event, but a catalyst for the innovation and leadership that would shape India’s future.

S. Mohandoss, secretary of SSVM Institutions; Srisha Mohandoss, director of academics at SSVM Institutions; and Nitin Jey, director of infrastructure at SSVM Institutions, spoke.

