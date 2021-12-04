Transformer, electric poles damaged in rain

Repair works are on to the transformer that was uprooted due to heavy rain in Salem on Saturday.

SALEM

04 December 2021 23:49 IST

Power supply hit in over 100 houses in the area

A transformer and three electric poles were uprooted due to continuous rain during the early hours of Saturday near Kalarampatti here. Measures are on to restore power in the area.

Salem received heavy showers on Saturday in which a 200 kV transformer and three electric poles installed at Bharathiar Nagar in Kollapatarai near Kalarampatti were uprooted.

Officials said the transformer was placed along a canal here and in the heavy flow of water due to rain, the supporting poles of the transformer fell off. Three electric poles were also damaged and power supply to over 100 houses in the area got affected.

K. Shanmugham, Superintending Engineer of Salem Power Distribution Circle, said repair works were on and power had been temporarily restored to the area by drawing power from a 500kV transformer nearby.

Residents here said they complained with Tangedco officials about the poor condition of the transformer a couple of months ago, but no action was taken to repair it.

They said due to lack of proper drains, rainwater mixed with sewage ran through roads here.

An average rainfall of 19.39 mm was recorded in Salem on Saturday. According to officials, Edappadi received the highest rainfall of 95 mm. Mettur received 69 mm, Sankari 58.2 mm, Salem 44.7 mm, Kadayampatti 11 mm, Omalur 10 mm and Yercaud 3 mm.

Our Erode Staff Reporter adds

Rain on Saturday morning caused inconvenience to school and college students, office goers and workers in the district.

Rain started at 6.30 a.m. and continued till 10 a.m. after which the sky was cloudy. Since leave was not declared for educational institutions, students waiting for buses faced hardship. In the absence of shelters, workers and office goers faced difficulty at bus stops, both in rural and urban areas.

A house was damaged completely due to rain at Soolai. However, none injured in the incident.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, rainfall recorded at Talavadi was 18 mm, Sathyamangalam 10 mm and Ammapettai 9.6 mm.