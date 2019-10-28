Transferring govt. school ground to temple opposed

The district administration’s decision to handover the Perundurai Government Boys High School’s playground to a temple in the area has evoked opposition from the people and from various organisations as they said that the decision is against the order of the high court.

Sellandiamman Thirukovil that comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) functions at Perundurai and devotees were seeking transfer of 15 cent playground to the temple so that adequate space is available for the devotees. The then Collector in 2012 passed orders against transferring the land and members of Perundurai Kadikulam and Medhikulam Narpani Mandram approached the court seeking to quash the order in 2016.

The court in its order dated September 24, 2018 said that playground for school children is of paramount importance and quashed the writ petition. The court also asked the petitioner to make representation to the Collector for allotting suitable land. The Collector had on September 19, 2019 passed orders to transfer the land to the temple that evoked strong opposition.

S. Chinnasamy, district president, AITUC, in a letter to the Collector said that opinion was not sought from the people or from the Tiruppur MP. He said that transferring the play ground for a particular community is setting a wrong example and wanted the order to be withdrawn.

K.V. Ponnaiyan, president, Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers’ Association, said that the Collector’s order is against the court’s order.