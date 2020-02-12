Transfer of CEO will not affect inquiry: Collector

District Collector K. Rajamani said on Wednesday that the transfer of Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) will not affect the inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of students by a headmaster at a panchayat union primary school near Kinathukadavu.

On Tuesday, the Department of School Education issued an order announcing the transfer of Coimbatore CEO P. Ayyanan to Namakkal. P. Usha, Namakkal CEO, will take charge as the Coimbatore CEO.

Mr. Rajamani told The Hindu that the CEO and District Child Protection Unit are conducting inquiries into these allegations. “It has been instructed to take further action following the inquiry,” he said. The “factual position” of the case must be ascertained. The State Human Rights Commission has not asked for any report in this issue yet, Mr. Rajamani said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Ayyanan ordered the transfer of the headmaster and said that departmental inquiry would be initiated against him. This was following the protests staged by a group of parents near Negamam on Monday demanding action against the headmaster, who they accused of sexually harassing multiple students in the primary school. Negamam police said that no complaint was filed in this regard.

District Child Protection Officer R. Sundar said that the inquiry would also involve officials from the Child Welfare Committee and Anti-Child Trafficking Unit. Regarding allegations that the police received a letter on a stamped paper from parents of one of the victims claiming that the headmaster was innocent, Mr. Sundar said the inquiry would check the veracity of this allegation.

An education official privy to the development said that the transfer of Mr. Ayyanan was not connected with this controversy and it was a “routine” procedure of promotions by the Department of School Education.

Dalit Intellectual Collective, a Dalit rights organisation, demanded that the headmaster must be booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the organisation said that the State government must launch an independent inquiry into this incident and prescribe an “appropriate punitive action.” In addition, the government must provide adequate protection, counselling and compensation to the allegedly affected children, the statement said.