A trans woman was arrested for misbehaving with a student on Monday evening.

Arunthathi (52), a resident of Sullimalai near Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, allegedly misbehaved with a 17-year-old boy of the same locality on Sunday. The boy later informed the incident to his parents, and on Monday, the Tiruchengode All Women’s Police registered a case under Section 3 r/w 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Arunthathi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.