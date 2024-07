A trans woman was arrested for misbehaving with a student on Monday evening.

Arunthathi (52), a resident of Sullimalai near Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, allegedly misbehaved with a 17-year-old boy of the same locality on Sunday. The boy later informed the incident to his parents, and on Monday, the Tiruchengode All Women’s Police registered a case under Section 3 r/w 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Arunthathi.