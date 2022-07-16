Traitors joined hands with DMK and got AIADMK headquarters sealed, says Palaniswami

July 16, 2022 01:21 IST

AIADMK workers give a grand welcome to EPS in Salem

AIADMK workers accorded a grand welcome to Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday as he returned to Salem after he was elected the party’s interim general secretary.

Addressing the workers at Thalaivasal, the point of entry to the district, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK might rule the State. But Salem is the AIADMK’s fort and the party-led alliance won 10 seats in the district. “An ordinary branch secretary of the AIADMK has now become its interim general secretary,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said “traitors” joined hands with the DMK and got the AIADMK headquarters sealed. “It belongs to the AIADMK cadre, and was given to us by our leader M.G. Ramachandran. No one could harm the headquarters until the last party worker is alive,” he said.

“The DMK government is registering cases against former Ministers and functionaries to cripple the party. When our time comes, the DMK will pay for it,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said DMK leader R.S. Bharathi was making allegations against the AIADMK so as to secure a post in his party. “The AIADMK is not afraid of anyone. As I said at the general council meeting, the DMK will see a new Palaniswami.”

Listing the achievements of the AIADMK government under him, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Taking its cue from us, the DMK government provided 7.5% reservation to government school students in engineering and law colleges.”

Later, Mr. Palaniswami headed to his residence at Nedunchalai Nagar with the party workers welcoming him at various places on the way.