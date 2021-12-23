Trains to stop at Anamalai Road railway station

Coimbatore

23 December 2021 19:39 IST

Southern Railway - Palakkad Division has announced that the following train services will be provided with additional stoppage at Anamalai Road railway station with effect from December 24.

Train No.16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur Daily Unreserved Express will arrive at Anamalai 06.04 hours and depart at 06.05 hours and Train No.16732 Tiruchendur – Palakkad Junction Daily Unreserved Express will arrive at Anamalai railway station at 20.51 hrs and depart at 20.52 hrs.

