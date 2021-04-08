Trains to skip Coimbatore

Coimbatore

08 April 2021 00:10 IST

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has announced that two train services will skip Coimbatore Junction on April 8, 10, 12, 14 and 17 and will be diverted via Podanur – Irugur section due to engineering works between Coimbatore Junction and Coimbatore North railway stations. Train No. 03352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad special train and Train No. 02678 Ernakulam Jn. – KSR Bengaluru Intercity special train will stop at Podanur Junction on these five days and their arrival/departure timings will be 12.17 p.m. / 12.20 p.m. and 12.47 p.m. / 12.50 p.m. respectively, a release said.

