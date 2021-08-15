Trains to run on diverted route

Salem

15 August 2021 01:25 IST

Due to non-interlocking works at Rangepalli railway station

Two trains between Coimbatore and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus would operate in diverted route due to non-interlocking works at Rangepalli railway station, a release from the Salem Railway Division said.

According to a release, train no.01013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore special train, scheduled to depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on August 16 and arrive at Coimbatore on August 18 will be diverted through Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Jolarpettai and Salem instead of the scheduled route of Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, KSR Bengaluru, Hosur and Salem.

Train no.01014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train, scheduled to depart from Coimbatore at 8.55 a.m on August 17 will be diverted through Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Cuddapah and Guntakal instead of the scheduled route of Salem, Hosur, KSR Bengaluru, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram and Guntakal, a release said.

