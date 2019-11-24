Trains to be regulated from Nov.26

The Southern Railway has partially cancelled and regulated a few trains due to engineering works at the Perundurai yard in the Erode-Salem section.

Partially cancelled

According to a release, on November 26 and December 3, Train no. 66603 Salem-Coimbatore MEMU passenger will be partially cancelled between Salem and Uthukuli, Train no. 66602 Coimbatore-Salem Junction MEMU Passenger will be partially cancelled between Uthukuli and Salem on November 26, Train no. 12677 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Intercity Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 10 minutes between Omalur and Perundurai on November 26, December 1 and 3.

On November 26, December 1 and 3, Train no. 13352 Alleppey - Dhanbad Bokaro Express will be regulated for one hour between Podanur and Tiruppur, Train no. 12678 Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for up to 26 minutes between Podanur and Tiruppur, Train no. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli- Palakkad Town Passenger will be regulated for one hour between Karur and Erode on November 26, Train no. 12244 Coimbatore - Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will be regulated for 30 minutes on November 26, Train no.12676 Coimbatore - Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central Kovai Express will be regulated for 30 minutes on November 26 and it would start 35 minutes later, at 3.50 p.m on December 3, a release said.