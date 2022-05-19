Trains to be operated on regular routes

Salem Division of Southern Railway has said that two trains to Ernakulam, which were previously announced to be operated in a diverted route due to engineering works between Coimbatore and Podanur Junctions, will be operated in regular routes via Coimbatore as the works have been postponed due to rains.

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Weekly Express, will leave Bilaspur Junction at 8.15 a.m. on May 23 and reach Coimbatore Junction at 3.42 p.m. on May 24.

Train No. 22670 Patna – Ernakulam Weekly Express will leave Patna Junction at 4.30 p.m. on May 24 and reach Coimbatore at 5.02 p.m. on May 26.