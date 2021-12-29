Trains to be diverted for track doubling work

Since doubling of railway tracks between Omalur and Mettur Dam are to be carried out, three trains will be operated on diverted route.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.11014 Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 8.50 a.m. on January 2 and March 2 and run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, will be diverted to run via Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

Train No.12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction 9.10 a.m. on March 2 and run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, will be diverted to run through Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram. The train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur and Carmelaram.

Likewise, Train No.12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express, scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 6.10 a.m. on March 2 and run through Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, will be diverted to run through Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Magnesite Junction and Salem. The train will skip the stoppages at Carmelaram, Hosur and Dharmapuri, the release added.