Trains to be diverted due to engineering works at Salem junction

Southern Railway has diverted following trains due to engineering works at Salem Junction railway station yard.

Train no. 22651 (Chennai Central-Palakkad Junction Express) scheduled to leave Chennai on November 30, December 1 and 2 will skip the stoppages at Thiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Gudiyattam, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Mohanur and Karur.

Train no. 22652 (Palakkad Junction-Chennai Central Express), scheduled to leave Palakkad on December 1 and 2, will skip Karur, Mohanur, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Salem, Morappur, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Perambur.

Train no. 16339 (Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Express), scheduled to leave Mumbai on November 30 and December 1 will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur. Train no. 16340 (Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express), scheduled to leave Nagercoil on December 2, will be diverted to run via Karur, Erode, and Salem and will skip the stoppage at Namakkal.

Train no.17236 (Nagercoil Junction-SMVT Bengaluru Express), scheduled to leave Nagercoil on November 30 and December 1 and 2, will be diverted to run via Karur, Erode, and Salem and will skip the stoppage at Namakkal.

Train no.17235 (SMVT Bengaluru-Nagercoil Junction Express), scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru on December 1 and 2, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur and will skip Rasipuram and Namakkal.

Train no.11021 (Dadar-Tirunelveli Express), scheduled to leave Dadar on December 29 and 30, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur and will skip the stoppage at Namakkal. Train no.11022 (Tirunelveli-Dadar Express), scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on December 1 and 2, will be diverted to run via Karur, Erode, and Salem and will skip the stoppage at Namakkal.

Train no.16855 (Puducherry-Mangaluru Express), scheduled to leave Puducherry on December 1, will be diverted to run via Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Karur, and Erode and will skip Chinna Salem, Attur, Salem Town, and Salem Junction.

Train no.16856 (Mangaluru-Puducherry Express), scheduled to leave Mangaluru on December 2, will be diverted to run via Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Vriddhachalam and will skip Salem Junction, Salem Town, Attur, and Chinna Salem. Train no. 20601 (Chennai Central-Madurai Express), scheduled to leave Chennai on November 30 and December 2, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur. Train no.20602 (Madurai-Chennai Central Express), scheduled to leave Madurai on December 1, will be diverted to run via Karur, Erode, and Salem.

Train no. 16734 (Okha-Rameswaram Express), scheduled to leave Okha on November 29, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur and will skip Namakkal.

Train no.22498 (Tiruchchirappalli-Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express), scheduled to leave Tiruchi on December 2, will be diverted to run via Karur, Erode, and Salem and will skip the stoppage at Namakkal.

Train no.12689 (Chennai Central-Nagercoil Junction Express), scheduled to leave Chennai on December 2, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, and Karur and will skip Namakkal. Train no.16573 (Yeswantpur-Puducherry Express), scheduled to leave Yesvantpur on December 2, will be diverted to run via Salem, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Vriddhachalam and will skip Attur and Chinna Salem.