Trains rescheduled

The Southern Railway has rescheduled trains due to engineering works here.

According to a release, Train No. 16339 Mumbai central- Nagercoil Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 40 minutes at Tirupattur on December 21, 23, 28 and 30. Train No. 56111 Jolarpettai- Erode Passenger will be rescheduled for 40 minutes at Jolarpettai on December 21, 23 and for 1 hour on December 28 and 30. Train No. 22637 Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Station- Mangalore Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Jolarpettai on December 21, 23, 28 and 30 and Train No. 07110 Kollam- Hyderabad Special will be regulated for 20 minutes at Salem on December 21.

