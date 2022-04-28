Trains rescheduled for engineering works

The Salem Division of Southern Railways said in a release that a line block will be enforced between Salem Junction – Magnesite Junction railway stations on April 30 to facilitate engineering works.

According to a release, to facilitate construction of two bridges, Train No. 07189 Secunderabad – Ernakulam Jn. weekly special train scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 9.05 p.m. on April 29, has been rescheduled to leave five hours later, at 2.05 a.m. on April 30. Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express scheduled to depart from Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to leave three hours later, at 9 a.m.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn. – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, scheduled to depart from Ernakulam Jn. at 9.10 a.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to depart three hours later at 12.10 p.m. Train No. 12244 Coimbatore Jn. – Chennai Central Shatabdi express scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn. at 3.05 p.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to depart one hour later, at 4.05 p.m.

Train No. 12676 Coimbatore Jn. – Chennai Central Intercity Express scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn. at 3.15 p.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn. one hour later at 4.15 p.m. Train No. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram – Mumbai CSMT Weekly Express scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to depart two hours later, at 6.25 a.m.

Train No. 07190 Ernakulam Jn. – Secunderabad Weekly Special train scheduled to depart from Ernakulam Jn. at 11.25 p.m. on April 30 has been rescheduled to leave five hours later, at 4.25 a.m. on May 1.