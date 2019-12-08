Trains rescheduled due to engineering works between Tiruppattur and Kagankarai stations

The Southern Railway has rescheduled a few trains due to engineering works between Tiruppattur and Kagankarai stations.
To be regulated
According to a press release issued by the Souther Railway, Train no. 16339 Mumbai-Nagercoil Express will be regulated for one hour and 40 minutes at Tiruppur for services departing from Mumbai for two days on December 13 and 15.
Train no. 56111 Jolarpettai - Erode Passenger will depart 60 minutes late from Jolarpettai on December 14 and 16.
Train no. 22637 Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central - Mangalore West Coast Express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Jolarpettai on December 14 and 15.
