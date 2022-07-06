Trains rescheduled and partially cancelled on July 7

To facilitate engineering works at a bridge site between Salem Junction and Magnesite Junction, the following train services are rescheduled and partially cancelled on July 7.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on July 7, will leave Alappuzha at 9 a.m. Likewise, Train No.12678 Ernakulam Jn. – KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m. on July 7, will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m.

Train No.16087 Arakkonam – Salem Junction MEMU Train will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Salem Junction on July 7. The train will run from Arakkonam to Jolarpettai only and it will not run from Jolarpettai to Salem Junction. Likewise, Train No.16088 Salem Junction – Arakkonam MEMU Train will be partially cancelled between Salem Junction and Jolarpettai. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Jolarpettai and it will leave from Jolarpettai and run upto Arakkonam, the release added.