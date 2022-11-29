Trains partially cancelled due to works at Salem Junction

November 29, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Salem

In view of engineering works being undertaken at the Salem Junction railway station yard, changes will be made in train services, including partial cancellation and short termination.

Train no. 16087, Arakkonam-Salem Junction, scheduled to leave Arakkonan at 5.15 a.m. on December 1 and 2, will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai Junction and Salem Junction. The train will run from Arakkonam to Jolarpettai Junction only.

Train no. 16088, Salem-Arakkonam Junction, scheduled to leave Salem at 3.30 p.m. on December 1 and 2, will be partially cancelled between Salem and Jolarpettai Junction. The train will leave from Jolarpettai and run up to Arakkonam Junction.

Train no. 16212, Salem Junction-Yesvantpur, scheduled to leave from Salem at 5.20 a.m. on December 1, 2, and 3, will leave from Omalur railway station. Train no. 06896, Salem-Vriddhachalam Junction, scheduled to leave from Salem at 10.10 a.m. on December 1, 2, and 3, will leave from Salem Town railway station.

Train no. 06122, Salem-Vriddhachalam Junction, scheduled to leave from Salem at 6 p.m. on December 1, 2, and 3, will leave from Salem Town railway station. Train no.12601 Chennai Central-Mangalore Central Express, scheduled to leave from Chennai at 8.10 p.m. on December 3, will leave from Erode Junction railway station on December 4.

Train no.11014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, scheduled to leave from Coimbatore Junction on December 3, will leave from KSR Bengaluru railway station. Train no. 16211, Yesvantpur-Salem Junction, scheduled to reach Salem at 9.45 p.m. on December 1 and 2, will be short-terminated at Omalur railway station.

Train no. 06121, Vriddhachalam-Salem Junction, scheduled to reach Salem at 9.05 a.m. on December 1, 2, and 3, will be short-terminated at Salem Town railway station. Train no. 06895, Vriddhachalam-Salem Junction, scheduled to reach Salem at 5.05 p.m. on December 1, 2, and 3, will be short-terminated at Salem Town railway station.

Train no. 22638, Mangaluru-Chennai Central West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru on December 2 and reach Chennai Central on December 3, will be short-terminated at Erode railway station.

Train no.11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Junction Express, scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on December 1 and reach Coimbatore on December 3, will be short-terminated at KSR Bengaluru railway station.

Train no. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m. on December 3, will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 6.25 a.m.

Train no.13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on December 3 will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 9 a.m. Train no.12626 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, scheduled to leave New Delhi on December 1, will be regulated for 5 hours.

Train no. 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Bi-weekly Express, scheduled to leave Patna on December 1, will be regulated for 6 hours. Train no. 07189, the Secunderabad-Ernakulam Special Train, scheduled to leave Secunderabad on December 2, will be regulated for 6 hours.

Train no.19568 Okha-Tuticorin Express, scheduled to leave Okha on December 2, will be regulated for one hour and 30 minutes.