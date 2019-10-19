Trains delayed at Pollachi Junction

A wheel snag developed in a goods train caused the delay of two trains at Pollachi Junction in the early hours of Friday.

Officials at Palakkad Division said that the goods train that left Pollachi Junction at 5.15 a.m. stopped near Gomangalam as the wheels of its engine could not get a grip of the railway tracks due to rain.

The goods train was held up from 6.45 a.m. to 8.40 a.m.

The engine of Train No. 56769 Palakkad – Tiruchendur Passenger train was used for the goods train, which cleared the section and left around 8.48 a.m., officials said.

This delayed Palakkad – Tiruchendur Passenger as well as Train No. 16344 Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express at Pollachi Junction.

The former was delayed by four hours and 10 minutes and the latter by 87 minutes, officials said. “Amritha Express was given priority,” Palakkad Division officials said.