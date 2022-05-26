Trains connecting western India and southern districts via Pollachi sought

Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has urged the Western Railway to operate trains connecting major cities in western India such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad and the southern districts in the State via Pollachi.

Association secretary B. Mohanraj, in his letter to the general manager of Western Railway, said that the train service from western India could be operated to Madurai, Rameswaram, Thoothukudi or Tirunelveli via Kozhikode, Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul railway stations. Through this train service, various pilgrimage and tourist centres spanning various States can be connected, he said.

Mr. Mohanraj also urged the Palakkad Division to extend the MEMU train services between Palakkad and Ernakulam to Pollachi or Palani and operate passenger train services between Palakkad and Coimbatore or Mettupalayam via Pollachi.