Trains cancelled

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 00:40 IST

Salem Railway Division on Monday announced the cancellation of weekly train services between Coimbatore and Silchar Junctions via Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai and Perambur due to engineering works in New Cooch Behar – Raninagar Jalpaiguri section of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Train no. 02516 Silchar – Coimbatore weekly special train, which was scheduled to leave Silchar on Tuesday and reach Coimbatore on Friday, has been cancelled. Train no. 02515 that was scheduled to leave Coimbatore on October 10 and reach Silchar on October 13 also remains cancelled.

Advertising

Advertising