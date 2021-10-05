Salem Railway Division on Monday announced the cancellation of weekly train services between Coimbatore and Silchar Junctions via Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai and Perambur due to engineering works in New Cooch Behar – Raninagar Jalpaiguri section of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Train no. 02516 Silchar – Coimbatore weekly special train, which was scheduled to leave Silchar on Tuesday and reach Coimbatore on Friday, has been cancelled. Train no. 02515 that was scheduled to leave Coimbatore on October 10 and reach Silchar on October 13 also remains cancelled.
Trains cancelled
Staff Reporter
Coimbatore,
October 05, 2021 00:40 IST
Staff Reporter
Coimbatore,
October 05, 2021 00:40 IST
