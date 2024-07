Trains between Salem and Chennai Egmore to run on diverted routes

A pair of train services operated between Chennai Egmore and Salem will run on diverted routes due to the remodelling of Tambaram railway yard.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 11.55 p.m., from July 23, 2024 to August 17, 2024 (26 days) will be operated on a diverted route between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu via Chennai Beach, Arakkonam and Kanchipuram. The train will skip the stoppage at Tambaram Railway Station.

Likewise, Train No. 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express, leaving Salem on August 17, 2024, will be operated on a diverted route between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore via Kanchipuram, Arakkonam and Chennai Beach. The train will skip the stoppage at Tambaram Railway Station on August 18.

Also, Train No. 16160 Mangalore Central – Chennai Egmore Express, leaving Mangalore Central on August 17, will be operated on a diverted route between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore via Kanchipuram, Arakkonam and Chennai Beach. The train will skip the stoppage at Tambaram and Mambalam railway stations on August 18, the release added.