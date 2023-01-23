Trains between Coimbatore and Chennai partially cancelled on January 24

January 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To facilitate engineering works at Walajah Road Railway Station — between Katpadi Junction and Arakkonam Junction railway stations— a pair of trains between Coimbatore and Chennai have been partially cancelled, the Southern Railway said in a release. Coimbatore Junction – MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express (12680), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 6.15 a.m. on January 24, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi – MGR Chennai Central and will run only till Katpadi Junction. The MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Express (12679), scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m. on January 24, will leave only from Katpadi Junction, the release said.