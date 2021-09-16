Coimbatore Productivity Council has announced a training programme on the recent amendments and notifications under EPF and ESI Acts on Saturday. A release said that it will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session is aimed at employers and employees of factories, plantations, establishments, hotels, hospitals and educational institutions. Fee per head for online attendance is ₹300 and fee for physical attendance of the seminar will be ₹350 per head. Those interested shall use the link https://tinyurl.com/CPC-SEPTEMBER-2021 for registration and contact 99524 04302, 73736 63002 and 82200 00371/2/3/4 for further details.
Training programme
Coimbatore,
September 16, 2021 00:05 IST
