ADVERTISEMENT

Training programme on preparation of village development plan held in Krishnagiri

April 05, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day training programme on localised sustainable development goals based village panchayat development plan was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A one-day training programme on preparation of village panchayat development plan corresponding to the sustainable development goals was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 

A total of 3,983 habitations in 333 panchayats of the 10 blocks of the district will be covered under the programme.  

On Wednesday, village administrative officers, village health nursers, school headmasters, ASHA workers, panchayat secretaries in five blocks were covered.

The training organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj envisions preparation of thematic village panchayat development plan by localising the sustainable development goals into nine themes — poverty free village and enhanced livelihood village; healthy village; child-friendly village; water sufficient village; clean and green village; village with self-sufficient infrastructure; socially secured village; village with good governance and women-friendly village. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US