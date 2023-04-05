HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training programme on preparation of village development plan held in Krishnagiri

April 05, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
A one-day training programme on localised sustainable development goals based village panchayat development plan was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

A one-day training programme on localised sustainable development goals based village panchayat development plan was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A one-day training programme on preparation of village panchayat development plan corresponding to the sustainable development goals was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 

A total of 3,983 habitations in 333 panchayats of the 10 blocks of the district will be covered under the programme.  

On Wednesday, village administrative officers, village health nursers, school headmasters, ASHA workers, panchayat secretaries in five blocks were covered.

The training organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj envisions preparation of thematic village panchayat development plan by localising the sustainable development goals into nine themes — poverty free village and enhanced livelihood village; healthy village; child-friendly village; water sufficient village; clean and green village; village with self-sufficient infrastructure; socially secured village; village with good governance and women-friendly village. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.