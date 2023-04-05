Training programme on preparation of village development plan held in Krishnagiri

April 05, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A one-day training programme on preparation of village panchayat development plan corresponding to the sustainable development goals was conducted for various stakeholders in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

A total of 3,983 habitations in 333 panchayats of the 10 blocks of the district will be covered under the programme.

On Wednesday, village administrative officers, village health nursers, school headmasters, ASHA workers, panchayat secretaries in five blocks were covered.

The training organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj envisions preparation of thematic village panchayat development plan by localising the sustainable development goals into nine themes — poverty free village and enhanced livelihood village; healthy village; child-friendly village; water sufficient village; clean and green village; village with self-sufficient infrastructure; socially secured village; village with good governance and women-friendly village.