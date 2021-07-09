Training programme on crime against women, children

Tiruppur

09 July 2021 00:15 IST

The Tiruppur district police organised a training programme to sensitise police personnel to handling cases pertaining to crime against women and children here on Wednesday.

A release said Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai presided over the event and detailed the welfare schemes for women and children introduced by the State government.

Centres inaugurated

Centres for assistance to women had been inaugurated in 19 out of 23 police stations in the district police limits (excluding the All Women Police Stations) and each of these centres had been equipped with one two-wheeler and one laptop. This would help the women police personnel reach the location of the complainants in their vehicles and receive their statements using the laptops on the spot, the release said.

Emergency helpline

Mr. Sai also said women in distress could contact the emergency helpline 181 and children in need of assistance the Childline helpline 1098.

District Social Welfare Officer R. Ambika, Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar along with women police personnel from the 23 police stations participated in the programme.