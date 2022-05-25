Training programme held for station masters in Salem
A training programme was conducted for station masters here on Wednesday under Mission Rail Karmayogi .
According to a release, A.Gautham Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, inaugurated the programme in the presence of senior officials. The DRM advised station masters to have citizen-centric approach towards passengers.
As many as 367 station masters would undergo training in batches here, a release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.