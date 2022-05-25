Coimbatore

Training programme held for station masters in Salem

A training programme was conducted for station masters here on Wednesday under Mission Rail Karmayogi .

According to a release, A.Gautham Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, inaugurated the programme in the presence of senior officials. The DRM advised station masters to have citizen-centric approach towards passengers.

As many as 367 station masters would undergo training in batches here, a release said.


