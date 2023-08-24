 Training programme held for anti-poaching watchers

August 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

An “ecology and field techniques” training was conducted for 54 anti-depredation squad (ADS) members and anti-poaching watchers (APWs) from 12 forest ranges in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The training was conducted by resource persons from Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri, with topics including “basics of evolution, ecology and biodiversity, direct and indirect sign surveys, bird identification, invasive plant identification, snake identification, field equipment and field ethics. A practical session was also done to apply theoretical knowledge into field work and identify animal tracks and signs of birds,” a press release stated.

District forest officer (Nilgiris division) S. Gowtham as well as range officers, Kotagiri, and Udhagai South were also present at the training and spoke to field staff about the importance of the training programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.