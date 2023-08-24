HamberMenu
 Training programme held for anti-poaching watchers

August 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An “ecology and field techniques” training was conducted for 54 anti-depredation squad (ADS) members and anti-poaching watchers (APWs) from 12 forest ranges in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The training was conducted by resource persons from Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri, with topics including “basics of evolution, ecology and biodiversity, direct and indirect sign surveys, bird identification, invasive plant identification, snake identification, field equipment and field ethics. A practical session was also done to apply theoretical knowledge into field work and identify animal tracks and signs of birds,” a press release stated.

District forest officer (Nilgiris division) S. Gowtham as well as range officers, Kotagiri, and Udhagai South were also present at the training and spoke to field staff about the importance of the training programme.

