Training programme for VAOs held in Krishnagiri

A training programme for village administrative officers on land survey was held here in the district. The training programme, according to the district administration, was in compliance with the orders of the Madras High Court. The training entailed orienting VAOs on handling patta transfer requests without delay and expedition of petitions. Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the training programme. Over 340 VAOs from Denkanikottai, Anchetty, Krishnagiri, Bargur, Uthangarai, Pochampalli, Shoolagiri, Hosur were trained in the week-long programme that commenced on May 13.