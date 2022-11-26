Training programme for students on human rights conducted

November 26, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

“We acquire fundamental human rights by birth and no one can deny it, said D.R. Karthikeyan, former director of the CBI, said during a one-day basic training programme on human rights organised by the National Human Rights Commission at a private college here on Friday.

“We are all same by birth. UNO has classified human rights into five types — civil, political, economic, social and cultural. Every being has the right to live. On December 10, 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the ‘Universal Declaration of Human Rights’. It is wrongly conceived that the concept of human rights has been adopted from the West post the World Wars. But, we always followed this since ancient times,” he said in his lecture on ‘Introduction to Human Rights’.

Intersex activist Gopi Shankar Madurai spoke on the ‘Rights of other Vulnerable Groups’.

Many other speakers including Tamil Nadu Advocate Women Association vice-president R. Thenmozhi, Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor committee member F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, and Kongunadu Arts and Science College secretary C.A. Vasuki, head of Commerce and IT department M. Revathi Bala, principal M. Lekeshmanaswamy and faculty spoke at the orientation in which over 1,000 students took part, according to a press release.

CONNECT WITH US