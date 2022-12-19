Training programme for panchayat heads in Coimbatore

December 19, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme to educate 228 panchayat heads in 12 blocks of Coimbatore district on the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and their role in the school management committees began here on Monday.

The programme, under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Scheme, will be conducted by Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) along with trainers from the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) and the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) at eight Block Development Offices till December 22.

The panchayat heads will be enlightened on their role in school management committees (SMCs) such as preventing anti-social activities and child rights violations on school premises, connecting libraries and schools, and studying the school management plan and preparing feasibility report and submitting it to the School Education Department, said M. Prabhagaran, a SIRD And NIRD trainer.

This is to increase their participation in SMC meetings, so they can understand the issues at the ground level and take necessary steps for the students, said M. Mahendran, a Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE).

He will be training 28 panchayat heads jointly from S.S Kulam and Annur, 26 from Karamadai and P.N Palayam, 19 from Madukkarai and Thondamuthur and 17 from Sulur block.

Apart from this, 39 from Pollachi North, 45 from Pollachi South and Anaimalai, 34 from Kinathukadavu and 20 from Sultanpet will be trained by another BRTE, according to a report.

