ADVERTISEMENT

Training on preparing value added products from fish and shellfish held

January 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day field level training-cum-demonstration programme on “Preparation of value-added products from fish and shellfish” was conducted at KVK, MYRADA in Gobichettipalayam recently.

Organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, the programme was inaugurated by P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK MYRADA. Researchers from CIFT, V. Chandrasekar, K. Elavarasan and K. Satheesh Kumar handled training-cum-demonstration programme and explained the hygienic handling of fishes, pre-processing, and value addition using locally available inland fishes like tilapia, rohu, catla, and shellfish - shrimp (fresh and dried).

A detailed hands-on practical session was taken to all 20 participants that involved them to prepare market-oriented fish based value-added battered and breaded products such as fish cutlet, fish millet ball, fish finger, fish sausage, shrimp, chutney powder, fish pickle etc. Similarly, the fish waste generated during the preparation process was converted as fish amino acid and fish bone meal. The training was part of the MoU signed between ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and KVK, MYRADA. M. Siva, Scientist (Home science) from KVK organised the programme.

  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US