HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training on preparing value added products from fish and shellfish held

January 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day field level training-cum-demonstration programme on “Preparation of value-added products from fish and shellfish” was conducted at KVK, MYRADA in Gobichettipalayam recently.

Organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, the programme was inaugurated by P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK MYRADA. Researchers from CIFT, V. Chandrasekar, K. Elavarasan and K. Satheesh Kumar handled training-cum-demonstration programme and explained the hygienic handling of fishes, pre-processing, and value addition using locally available inland fishes like tilapia, rohu, catla, and shellfish - shrimp (fresh and dried).

A detailed hands-on practical session was taken to all 20 participants that involved them to prepare market-oriented fish based value-added battered and breaded products such as fish cutlet, fish millet ball, fish finger, fish sausage, shrimp, chutney powder, fish pickle etc. Similarly, the fish waste generated during the preparation process was converted as fish amino acid and fish bone meal. The training was part of the MoU signed between ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and KVK, MYRADA. M. Siva, Scientist (Home science) from KVK organised the programme.

  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.