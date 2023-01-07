Training on preparing value added products from fish and shellfish held

January 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

A three-day field level training-cum-demonstration programme on “Preparation of value-added products from fish and shellfish” was conducted at KVK, MYRADA in Gobichettipalayam recently.

Organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, the programme was inaugurated by P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK MYRADA. Researchers from CIFT, V. Chandrasekar, K. Elavarasan and K. Satheesh Kumar handled training-cum-demonstration programme and explained the hygienic handling of fishes, pre-processing, and value addition using locally available inland fishes like tilapia, rohu, catla, and shellfish - shrimp (fresh and dried).

A detailed hands-on practical session was taken to all 20 participants that involved them to prepare market-oriented fish based value-added battered and breaded products such as fish cutlet, fish millet ball, fish finger, fish sausage, shrimp, chutney powder, fish pickle etc. Similarly, the fish waste generated during the preparation process was converted as fish amino acid and fish bone meal. The training was part of the MoU signed between ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and KVK, MYRADA. M. Siva, Scientist (Home science) from KVK organised the programme.